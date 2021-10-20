Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $155,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 69.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Meredith by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, increased their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MDP opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

