Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,175 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 73.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

