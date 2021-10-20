Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Down to $162.73

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.73, but opened at $157.00. Novanta shares last traded at $163.80, with a volume of 61 shares.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

