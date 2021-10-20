Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Down to $162.73

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.73, but opened at $157.00. Novanta shares last traded at $163.80, with a volume of 61 shares.
NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
