nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $32.43 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.