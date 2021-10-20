nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Shares of NVT opened at $32.43 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
