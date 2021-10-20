Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 27.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 27.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 12.84 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 16.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.