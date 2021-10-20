Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 27.86.

Oatly Group stock opened at 14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 16.21. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 12.84 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

