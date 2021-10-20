ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 208,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.