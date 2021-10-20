Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.72. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 72,978 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,680. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

