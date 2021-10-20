OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of XVOL opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16. Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.