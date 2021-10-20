OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $452,000 in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 13.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

