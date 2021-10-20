OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Kopin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $7,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $4,048,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

