OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MYR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

