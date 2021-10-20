Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 57,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

