Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $67.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $52.18 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 32668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Olin by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

