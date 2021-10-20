Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

