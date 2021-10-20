Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.96

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.96 and last traded at $163.16, with a volume of 9887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.94.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

