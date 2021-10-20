Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

