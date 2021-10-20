Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

