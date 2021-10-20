Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 613 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $84,315,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

