Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,580,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

