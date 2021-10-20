Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,482 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,234,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

