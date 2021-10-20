Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $473,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $294,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $6,367,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.