Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

