OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.56. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

