Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

