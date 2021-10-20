Oppenheimer Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $316.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.69. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

