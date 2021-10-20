OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.17 and a beta of 0.66.
In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
