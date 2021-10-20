OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.17 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 24.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.