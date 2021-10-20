Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €15.50 ($18.24) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.28% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Orange in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.57 ($14.78).

ORA stock opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.88. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

