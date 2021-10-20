Orbs Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $282.47 million and $33.43 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00190593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00092446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

