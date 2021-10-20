Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 207.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.