Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$65,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,150.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,219.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$908.34 million and a PE ratio of -50.59. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

