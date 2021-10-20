Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 7050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

