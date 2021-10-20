Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $68,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

