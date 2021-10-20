Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.