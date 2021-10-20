Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Nancy A. Gray Sells 18,088 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 18,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $168,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 627.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $330,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

