Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.01% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $440,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.