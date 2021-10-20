Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $523.15

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.15 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 544.50 ($7.11), with a volume of 413,239 shares changing hands.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 523.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

