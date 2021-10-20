ParallelCoin Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 81.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $28,207.80 and $6.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00293237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.