PAYCENT (PYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $171,310.16 and approximately $46.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00189573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00088915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

