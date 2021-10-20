Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Sells $367,906,277.20 in Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.30.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

