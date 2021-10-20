Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.85. 51,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 145,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Payfare in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$448.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

