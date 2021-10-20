PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 12,690,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,524. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.