PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 66,731 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $191,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,400 shares of company stock worth $7,695,077.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

