Peel Hunt Lowers Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) to Hold

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $9.22 on Monday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

