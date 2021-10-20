Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 32.02 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.71. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

