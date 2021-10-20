PegNet (PEG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,744.15

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $122,744.15 and approximately $119.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00064911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00102115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.63 or 1.00129162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06080617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021193 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

