Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $95,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,802. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.