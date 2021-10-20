Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 569,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

