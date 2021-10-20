Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Peony has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $50,044.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 39,874,118 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

