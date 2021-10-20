Peony (PNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,616.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $246,616.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 40,319,097 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

